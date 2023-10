| Tsrtc Election Season Special Mumbai Mephedrone Drug Case And Onion Prices In Delhi 3

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:38 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Hyderabad: Watch the latest news updates in YT Shorts on the Telangana Today YouTube channel. Today’s news includes Jr NTR’s Devara update, KCR about Komaram Bheem, and Telangana separation.

1. Jr NTR’s DEVARA Shooting In Goa

2. KCR recollects Telangana fighters like Komaram Bheem

3. KCR recollects his memories of Telangana separation