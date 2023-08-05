| Tsrtc Employee Dies Of Cardiac Arrest While On Duty At Asifabad

The TSRTC employee collapsed after complaining of chest pain and was shifted to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:31 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A 50-year-old employee of TSRTC died of a cardiac arrest while on duty at the Asifabad bus depot on Saturday. He had joined duty after participating in the protests early in the morning.

TSRTC Asifabad depot manager A Sridhar said Bapu, a senior driving instructor and native of Brahmanwada in Asifabad, died of a cardiac arrest at around 2.30 pm. He collapsed after complaining of chest pain and was shifted to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Bapu, who served the RTC for almost 25 years, was survived by his wife and two sons.

