TSRTC employee dies of cardiac arrest while on duty at Asifabad

The TSRTC employee collapsed after complaining of chest pain and was shifted to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead
Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A 50-year-old employee of TSRTC died of a cardiac arrest while on duty at the Asifabad bus depot on Saturday. He had joined duty after participating in the protests early in the morning.
TSRTC Asifabad depot manager A Sridhar said Bapu, a senior driving instructor and native of Brahmanwada in Asifabad, died of a cardiac arrest at around 2.30 pm. He collapsed after complaining of chest pain and was shifted to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.
Bapu, who served the RTC for almost 25 years, was survived by his wife and two sons.