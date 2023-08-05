TSRTC staff stage protests at bus depots over Governor delaying merger bill

The TSRTC employees staged protests at depots at Miryalaguda, Narketpally, Yadagirigutta and other towns in erstwhile Nalgonda district by wearing black badges.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:13 AM, Sat - 5 August 23

Nalgonda: Employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Saturday held protests at bus depots in the district against Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan withholding permission to the State government to table the RTC-Govt merger bill in the Assembly.

The buses remained to the depots for some time that affected the services as they staged demonstrations at the main gate of the depot.

They expressed strong displeasure over the decision of the Governor, who said she required more time to examine the bill on the Government’s decision to merge the TSRTC with the State government.