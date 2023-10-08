TSRTC gives awards to best employees from all zones

Sajjanar said that there have been revolutionary changes in the organisation in the last two years. Every challenge thrown has been successfully met by the staff.

By PTI Updated On - 11:19 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Managing Director VC Sajjanar said the organisation had become a role model for the country by reaching out to people more with innovative programs.

At an award ceremony at TSRTC Kala Bhavan, he honoured the best employees from various regions during and trophies were presented to the regions which performed best in the ‘Rakhi Pournami Challenge’ and ‘Shravana Masam Challenge’. A total of 286 staffers including bus drivers, conductors, mechanics, helpers, workers, supervisors, depot managers, and regional managers received awards.

Sajjanar said that there have been revolutionary changes in the organisation in the last two years. Every challenge thrown has been successfully met by the staff. “It is a great thing that Rs.22.65 crore was earned on a single day on Raksha Bandhan this year. This was not possible even during the united Andhra Pradesh state,” he said.

Festival Challenge:

The next 100 days would be crucial for the organisation because of Dasara, Diwali, Christmas, New Year and Sankranti, and many auspicious occasions. In this background, TSRTC has decided to organise ‘100 days Grand Festival Challenge’ from October 15 to January 22.