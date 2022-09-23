| Tsrtc Htp Held Coordination Meet To Facilitate Hassle Free Journey To Citizens For Dasara

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:52 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

TSRTC officials held a coordination meeting with the Hyderabad Traffic Police to facilitate hassle free journey to citizens visiting their native places this Dasara festival.

Hyderabad: The Telanagana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) officials held a coordination meeting with the Hyderabad Traffic Police to facilitate hassle free journey to citizens visiting their native places this Dasara festival. The corporation has already arranged over 3,000 buses for the same.

The corporation Vice-Chairman and Managing Director VC Sajjanar, Chief Operating Officer V.Ravinder and Hyderabad Traffic Joint Commissioner AV Ranganath discussed details including the police personnel deployment, footfall expected during the festive season, boarding points and frequency of buses.

Special request from the corporation to the HTP was maintenance of proper queue, crowd control and designated bus stop points.

The HTP officials responded positively.