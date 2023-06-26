TSRTC launches Metro Express buses between Medchal and Mehdipatnam

A total of six Metro Express buses with a 20-minute frequency will make about 24 trips every day between 6.40 am and 7.20 pm

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 PM, Mon - 26 June 23

Hyderabad: For the convenience of Greater Hyderabad (GH) region commuters, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Monday launched Metro Express buses in the newly introduced route between Medchal and Mehdipatnam.

A total of six Metro Express buses with a 20-minute frequency will make about 24 trips every day between 6.40 am and 7.20 pm on this route.

Also, these services will be available from Mehdipatnam to Medchal between 8.20 am and 9.05 pm.

In the past, passengers traveling through these routes were facing difficulty due to low frequency, senior RTC officials said.