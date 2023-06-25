TSRTC plans to extend T-9 ticket offer to all

By C. Romeo Published Date - 08:00 AM, Sun - 25 June 23

The RTC introduced ‘T-9 Ticket’ exclusively for women and senior citizens travelling in ‘Palle Velugu’ buses starting June 18.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) authorities are checking out possibilities of extending the ‘T-9 Ticket’ offer across all sections of people, owing to the positive response from citizens and staff within a week.

The RTC had introduced of ‘T-9 Ticket’ exclusively for women and senior citizens travelling in the ‘Palle Velugu’ buses in the State starting from June 18. Priced at Rs 100, these tickets are valid from 9 am to 6pm and passengers can travel within 60 kms.

According to the officials, since the offer was launched last week, there has been huge response from the bus users across all the sections and those living in both rural and urban areas. Several citizens have been asking the RTC to extend the offer to men and apart from increasing the valid hours of travel.

“With this ticket, a passenger could save between Rs 20 and Rs 40 when travelling in the buses,” said a senior TSRTC official adding that this led to huge demand from others asking to be included under the offer.

Senior officials, who recently collected feedback from the staff on the public response on the ticket offer, are now planning to extend it to general public too. However, they are yet to come to conclusion on the ticket fare and hours of travel.

Citizens can contact TSRTC call centre numbers 040-69440000 or 040-23450033 for details regarding this ticket.

Village Bus Officers

The Village Bus Officers, who were recently appointed to take the public transport system closer to the citizens, have already started getting into rural areas with various awareness programmes and performances on RTC.

They have been seeking to create awareness in the public on the T-9, T-24, T-6 and F-24 ticket offers which enhance the occupancy rate in those areas. Teams are visiting the villages and using ‘Dappu’ and other public addressal systems were making announcements.

“The village bus officers have been successful in attracting people towards using buses and spreading awareness on various citizen friendly initiatives being taken up for passengers’ convenience,” said an official.