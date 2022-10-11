Dasara season turns out to be money spinner for TSRTC

By C. Romeo Published: Published Date - 12:10 AM, Tue - 11 October 22

TSRTC had operated nearly 4,200 special buses from Hyderabad to various locations during the festival is learnt to have generated revenue of nearly Rs 195 crore.

Hyderabad: The Dasara festive season has turned out to be a money spinner for Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). The corporation, which had operated nearly 4,200 special buses from Hyderabad to various locations during the festival is learnt to have generated revenue of nearly Rs 195 crore in a fortnight’s time.

The special Dasara buses were run without increasing ticket fares to various districts and neighbouring States, apart from arranging extra buses at all the routes where the demand was high.

This year, the TSRTC had run special buses from September 24 to October 5. Bus services, however, continued in several places in view of the return of the citizens to Hyderabad from their native places post the festival.

While on the Dasara day, the Corporation made a profit of Rs 6 crore, other days, it collected about Rs 13 crore per day on an average.

On October 6, RTC collected Rs 11.09 crore, Rs 14.91 crore on October 7, Rs 14.97 crore on October 8 and Rs 14.9 crore on October 9. In the span of four days, it earned about Rs 56.97 crore profits through tickets from passengers during the festive time.

With a large number of people, who went to their native places to celebrate Dasara, returning to Hyderabad, the RTC revenues have gone-up, officials reasoned. Similar revenues were expected even on Monday, October 10 with many more travellers returning to city from their native places.

Monday being a working day, officials expect several citizens including the working professionals, school children and college students to return to their homes after a long weekend. The RTC officials are anticipating revenue of at least Rs 18 crore on Monday alone.

Expecting huge rush in advance, the TSRTC had run about 25 special buses to places including to Kurnool, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru and Tirupati, where many are expected to return after the festival.

Thanking the citizens of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and other places for utilising the services of TSRTC, the Managing Director of TSRTC, VC Sajjanar, shared that the corporation is committed to make the passengers’ journey safe and memorable.