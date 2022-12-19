TSRTC restores services at Khammam old bus-station

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:16 PM, Mon - 19 December 22

TSRTC officials have restored bus services at the old bus station in Khammam.

Khammam: TSRTC authorities have made the old bus station, closed a year ago, operational to run local and Palle Velugu bus services in a full-fledged manner.

The old bus station at Mayuri Centre in the city was closed after the inauguration of a modern RTC bus stand at NSP camp area in April last year.

Since then local traders and common public have been asking RTC officials to make the bus station operational stating that its closure had affected business in the area and caused inconvenience to people.

In order to address the inconvenience caused to public with the shifting of the bus station to the new location, the TSRTC launched local bus services last April to help the public commute comfortably from Kalvoddu area via the old bus-stand to the new bus-stand covering the old fish market, ZP Centre, IT Hub, SR & BGNR College, NTR Circle and RTO Office crossroad.

However, the demand to restore the old bus station continued with complaints that the bus station had become a shelter for anti-social elements and illegal acts in the night.

In view of the public demand, orders were issued by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar to run city services and rural services from the old bus stand for the convenience of the people and local traders.

Local corporator Budigam Srinivas, businessmen Nirmala, Srinivas, Chain Singh and others speaking to the media on Monday thanked the minister for his decision to restore bus services at the old bus stand.