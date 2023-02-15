TSRTC employees win big at All India Masters Games

The three sportspersons have been selected for the International Asia-Pacific Masters Games to be held in South Korea in May this year

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:15 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees have won six medals in the recent 5th All India Masters Games held at Gachibowli Stadium.

While K.Srinivas won two gold medals and one silver in swimming, M.Anjali won gold in archery, K.Kishan won a silver medal in archery and bronze in shooting.

Also Read TSRTC to run 2,427 special buses for Maha Shivratri

The three sportspersons have been selected for the International Asia-Pacific Masters Games to be held in South Korea in May this year. TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar congratulated them and directed officials concerned to make arrangements for the participants to go to South Korea.