TSRTC to launch special tour bus for Ganagapur, other famous shrines on July 16

Ganagapur special bus advance reservation can be done on TSRTC official website

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:41 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is planning for a special super luxury bus tour package for the convenience of devotees visiting Shri Kshetra Ganagapur Dattatreya temple, a prominent shrine in Gulbarga in Karnataka, and other famous shrines in Maharashtra.

In view of the new moon day on July 17, the special bus will depart from MGBS to Ganagapur at 6 pm on July 16. It will reach the destination the next day and after the devotees complete their darshan, the vehicle will leave to Pandharpur in Maharashtra around 12 noon and reach around 4 pm.

TSRTC officials said after the darshan of Panduranga Swamy, the special bus will reach Shri Tulaja Bhavani temple around 10pm on the same day. After the darshan of Tulaja Bhavani Matha, will leave for Hyderabad at 2 pm on July 18 and return MGBS at 8.30 pm on the same day.

TSRTC has fixed the ticket price of Ganagapur special bus at Rs.2,500 which include travel facility and devotees will be responsible for darshan, food and accommodation arrangements.

Ganagapur special bus advance reservation can be done on TSRTC official website tsrtconline.in and tickets can also be bought from ticket counters at MGBS, JBS and Dilsukhnagar bus stations. For details contact – 9440566379 or 9959226257 or 9959224911.