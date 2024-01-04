Hyderabad: TSRTC management convenes meeting with hire bus owners

In response to these concerns, TSRTC has opted to from a high-level committee to thoroughly assess the feasibility of resolving these pressing issues..

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:31 PM, Thu - 4 January 24

Hyderabad: The TSRTC management held a meeting with hire bus owners at Bus Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday. During this session, the bus owners mainly brought five things to the notice of higher officials of corporation.

In response to these concerns, TSRTC has opted to from a high-level committee to thoroughly assess the feasibility of resolving these pressing issues and affirmed that decisions would be made only after careful consideration of the committee’s recommendations, which was positively received by the hire bus owners.

Earlier in the morning, hire bus owners met Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, requesting him to address their problems. The minster spoke to TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar on the same, asking him to form a high level committee to address issues of bus owners.

“Hired bus owners have brought some pressing issues to the notice of the TSRTC management, saying that that they are facing difficulties over implementation of Mahalakshmi scheme. After having a long discussion with officials of corporation, it was decided to form a high level committee as per the directions of Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar. The committee will examine all aspects from a scientific point of view, compiling the data of buses and hire buses and take decision accordingly. Hire bus owners also have responded positively to this,” TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar, IPS said.

The meeting was also attended by TSRTC COO Dr Ravinder, Executive Directors Munishekhar, Krishnakanth, Vinod Kumar, Venkateswarlu, Finance Adviser Vijayapushpha, CME Raghunatha Rao, CTM Jeevan Prasad and others participated in this meeting.