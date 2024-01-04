TSRTC to run special buses for Sankranti

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:09 PM, Thu - 4 January 24

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has arranged 4,484 special buses for people going to their hometowns during Sankranti festivities.

These buses are being planned to run from January 6 to 15 from Hyderabad to various destinations in the State and neighbouring States of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The free travel facility for women will also be applicable in these special buses but only till State borders.

TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar said all necessary arrangements have been made to take citizens safely to their destinations on Sankranti and measures at place to ensure that passengers do not face any inconvenience. “We are running special buses with regular fares without any hike,” he said.

The TSRTC authorities have also set up special camps for passengers waiting to board buses in usual congested areas where passenger traffic is high such as Uppal cross road, LB Nagar, Aramghar and KPHB. “Drinking water, mobile bio-toilets are other facilities have been arranged for the comfort of passengers in places where required,” Sajjanar said.

Officials said the situation in the busy areas is being checked by the senior officials from time to time through the Command Control Centers set-up at Bus Bhavan and Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station.

Special lanes have been arranged for TSRTC buses at toll plazas so that people can reach their destinations at the earliest. Officials requested citizens to travel safely in RTC buses and not risk taking private buses by paying higher fares.