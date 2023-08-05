TSRTC workers stage protests in erstwhile Karimnagar

Corporation employees, who staged a protest in front of Karimnagar depot-I, said that the State government has taken a decision to merge TSRTC in the government to protect the interests of 43,000 employees.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:11 AM, Sat - 5 August 23

Corporation employees, who staged a protest in front of Karimnagar depot-I, said that the State government has taken a decision to merge TSRTC in the government to protect the interests of 43,000 employees.

Karimnagar: TSRTC workers on Saturday staged protests at all depots in the erstwhile Karimnagar district in protest against the Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan holding back permission to table the TSRTC merger bill.

Corporation employees, who staged a protest in front of Karimnagar depot-I, said that the State government has taken a decision to merge TSRTC in the government to protect the interests of 43,000 employees. However, the Governor was trying to create hurdles to the State government’s move.

Asking the Governor not to do injustice to them, they wanted the Raj Bhavan to approve the bill immediately. They warned to intensify agitation if the bill was not approved.

Also Read TSRTC staff stage protests at bus depots over Governor delaying merger bill