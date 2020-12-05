TSSOCA wins India Seed award as best seed certification agency

By | Published: 7:57 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Seed and Organic Certification Agency (TSSOCA) has been presented with the India Seed Award as the best seed certification agency in the country by the Agriculture Today Group. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar presented the award from New Delhi through virtual conference on Saturday, in the presence of National Rainfed Area Authority (NRAA) chief executive officer Ashok Dalwai and other officials. TSSOCA managing director K Keshavulu received the award.

The Agriculture Today group presented the prestigious awards under the aegis of the Union Agriculture Ministry, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Act (PPVFRA) and Indian seed industries.

The TSSCOA has become a role model for other States in the country with state-of-the-art facilities and equipment, after Telangana State formation. It has introduced online seed certification and international seed certification for the first time in the country. Besides transporting seeds to about 10 States, it is also exporting seeds to several other nations.

Speaking on the occasion, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy lauded the efforts of the Agency for winning the prestigious award. He assured all support to the Agency as well as Telangana State Seed Development Corporation for developing Telangana into the seed bowl of the world as envisioned by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

