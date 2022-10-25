TSSP denies its personnel doing agriculture work

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) condemned a misleading news being circulated about its personnel doing agriculture work at Chief Minister’s farm house.

“The video was shot somewhere else and a misleading report was shown on a YouTube channel. The personnel in the video are carrying the dry grass to prepare vermicompost for using it to manure plants,” said Additional DGP TSSP, Abhilasha Bisht.

The official said the TSSP has so far planted 4.2 lakh saplings in the State and a majority of them have grown into big trees due to the efforts of policemen. The manure is also distributed free of cost to the farmers and general public.