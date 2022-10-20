Warangal: 27 CABGs performed under Aarogyasri at pvt hospital in 75 days

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:45 PM, Thu - 20 October 22

Dr Srinivas R Dussa and his team with the patients. As many as 27 poor patients underwent open heart surgeries at the Samraksha hospital at Samraksha Super Speciality hospital in just two-and-a-half months.

Warangal: Thanks to the ‘Aarogyasri’ scheme, as many as 27 poor patients underwent open heart surgeries at the Samraksha hospital at Samraksha Super Speciality hospital here in just two-and-a-half months, said Dr Srinivas R Dussa.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, “For the first time, outside Hyderabad in the State, a total of 27 open heart surgeries (Coronary artery bypass grafting -CABG) have been successfully performed at our hospital in Warangal in just 75 days. All the patients are doing well due to services provided by our medical, para-medical and other staff. We also thank our management and the officials of the Aarogyasri and district medical and health department for performing these critical surgeries,” said Srinivas, a cardio thoracic and vascular surgeon.

“These surgeries were performed with the support of cardiologists Dr N Dinesh and Dr R Sravan, anesthesiologist Dr Lakshmi Deepak, and Dr Sudhakar Rao and other technicians,” he said.

Warangal Aarogyasri Trust District Coordinator Dr Kamal Naik, Samraksha Hospital chairman Dr N Samuel, Executive Directors Dr Pola Nataraj, Dr T Bhakar, Aarogyasri DM Vikram and patients were present.