TSSS, YSR record big wins at RFYS football tournament

Telangana State Sports School and Dr YSR Sports School Kadapa recorded impressive 4-0 victories in their respective matches in the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) football tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

Hyderabad: Telangana State Sports School and Dr YSR Sports School Kadapa recorded impressive 4-0 victories in their respective matches in the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) football tournament played at Reeds Football Academy, Bowenpally, Secunderabad on Tuesday.

Siri and Rajeshwari scored braces each to guide Telangana State Sports School down St Andrew’s School Bowenpally 4-0. Dr YSR Sports School cruised past Future Kids School with a 4-0 win with the help of two goals each from Shaheena and Anjana.

Results: Telangana State Sports School 4 (Siri 2, Rajeshwari 2) bt St Andrews School, Bowenpally 0; Dr YSR Sports School Kadapa 4 (Shaheena 2, Anjana 2) bt Future Kids School 0; Loyola College 2 (Shreyas 1, Zane 1) bt BJR Govt Degree College 0.

