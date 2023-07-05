TSWR-CoE students bag seats in NIT, SPA

The TSWR-CoE students got seats during the first round of allocation of seats at the premier institutions conducted by Joint Seat Allocation Authority

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

ACP Sadaiah congratulate Vishnu and Shiva Kumar in Bellampalli on Wednesday.

Mancherial: Two students of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Centre of Excellence (TSWR CoE)-Bellampalli got seats at National Institute of Technology and School of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada.

They got seats during the first round of allocation of seats at the premier institutions conducted by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA).

TSWR CoE principal Inala Saidulu said that Pottala Vishnu was provisionally selected for admission in NIT-Trichy in Kerala, while Alluri Shiva Kumar got admission at School of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada by excelling in JEE Mains-2023. The two students were felicitated by Bellampalli ACP Sadaiah for bagging the seats at NIT and SPA and for bringing recognition to the centre.