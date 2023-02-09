TSWREIS students impress at Inter-District Judo Championships

Hyderabad: Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) students impressed at the 7th Telangana State Sub-Junior and Cadet Inter-District Judo Championships held at the Sai Manair High School, Karimnagar on Thursday.

The young judo players claimed 37 podium finishes which included seven gold, seven silver and seven bronze in girls category and seven gold, five silver and four bronze in boys category.

Results: Gold: Boys: M Praveen, CH Charan, P Prashanth, 4 B Umesh, P Ranga, I Dayakar, T Shiva Kumar; Girls: E Akshitha, B Spandana, G Divya, K Anusha, D Babylatha, V Gangothri, Pragathi; Silver: Boys: B Adhishesu, P Shiva, B Charan Teja, J Srishalam, B Shivaji; Girls: N Narikshana, D Keerthi, B Nakshatra, Anjali, M Archana, K Deepika, D Nakshatra; Bronze: Boys: B Sheshi, K Ramnehal, T Jampaiah, P Shivaji; Girls: P Sravani, M Hansika, P Saicharnya, P Sai Rashmitha, V Saipreeti, Ch Charishma, K Krupa.