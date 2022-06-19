TSWREIS, TTWREIS announces admissions for backlog vacancies

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:56 PM, Sun - 19 June 22

Hyderabad: Applications have been invited from eligible students for admissions to backlog vacancies available in Classes VI, VII, VIII and IX in Telangana Social Welfare Residential and Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential institutions for the academic year 2022-23.

Also, applications were called for regular admission into Class IX in Centre of Excellence Colleges at Algunoor, Karimnagar district and Gowlidoddi, Ranga Reddy district of social welfare residential educational institutions.

Likewise, applications were invited for regular admission to Class VIII in School of Excellence (SoE) Parigi (Girls), Vikarabad district and School of Excellence Khammam (Boys), Khammam district of Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions for the academic year 2022-23.

Admissions will be based on an entrance examination to be conducted on July 31 at designated centres across the State. The eligibility criteria for admissions were provided in the prospectus and only online applications will be accepted from June 20 to July 4 on the websites TSWREIS www.tswreis.ac.in or TTWREIS website www.tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in.