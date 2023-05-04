TT News @8PM | May 4 | Qualcomm – Jio tie-up, Ashutosh Dixit, Dell Gaming Laptop

TT News @8PM covers the news today, from local to global

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

Today’s list of news items includes:

Qualcomm – Reliance Jio tie-up, World Meteorological Organization Developments, Air Staff New Deputy Chief Ashutosh Dixit, Mumbai Dabbawalas Gift To King Charles, Virat Kohli About Vivian Richards, Dell New Gaming Laptop, South Korea’s Teens Anxiety Problem, Russia Drone Attacks, Respiratory Syncytial Virus vaccine, Neeraj Chopra League, Bird Flu In Czech Republic, Army Chopper Emergency Landing, Adoption Of English Language In India, Cyber Alert, New Star-Devouring Planet, Digital India, Stalin Slams Pm Modi, World Economic Forum 14th Meeting, Mamata Banerjee’s Support for Wrestlers, and others.