TT News: Top regional developments of the day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Hyderabad receives highest untimely rain in 36 years

Hyderabad witnessed a record-breaking 66.7 mm of unseasonal rain on Sunday, the highest received in a day in April since 1986. The record-breaking rainfall on Sunday surpassed the previous high of 61.4 mm received in 24 hours on April 13, 2015, according to the India Meteorological Department. For more info: https://telanganatoday.com/hyderabad-receives-highest-untimely-rain-in-36-years

Flipkart launches new fulfillment center in Telangana

Leading e-commerce player Flipkart launched a new fulfillment center in Sangareddy today. Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao virtually inaugurated the fulfillment center virtually from Hyderabad. For more info: https://telanganatoday.com/flipkart-opens-new-fulfillment-centre-in-sangareddy

KPCC Chief Shivakumar’s chopper makes emergency landing

Congress’ Karnataka unit president DK Shivakumar’s helicopter made an emergency landing at the HAL airport today after a kite hit the glass of the cockpit on Tuesday afternoon.

The Congress leader was flying to Mulbagal in the Kolar district from Jakkur airport to attend a public meeting. For more info: https://telanganatoday.com/karnataka-congress-president-shivakumars-chopper-hit-by-vulture

IFSCA inks MoU with IHub-Data

The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and IHub-Data, IIIT Hyderabad signed an MoU at IIIT Hyderabad campus today. This MoU will enable cooperation and collaboration on diverse initiatives regarding FinTech. For more info: https://telanganatoday.com/ifsca-inks-mou-with-ihub-data-iiit-hyderabad

