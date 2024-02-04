TT-NT auto show concludes on grand note in Khammam

Public watching stalls at TT-NT Auto Show in Khammam on Sunday.

Khammam: The two-day auto show organised under the aegis of Telangana Today-Namasthe Telangana concluded on a grand note in Khammam on Sunday.

A large number of people, both youngsters and elders, turned up at the auto show to check motorcycles and cars of different automobile companies at the auto show conducted at SR&BGNR College grounds in the city.

BRS district president MLC Tata Madhusudhan attended as the chief guest at the closing ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, he lauded Telangana Today-Namasthe Telangana initiative of conducting auto show in Khammam and said after formation of Telangana State auto shows and property shows, which once limited to capital cities, were being conducted in tier-II cities.

The purchasing power of people increased in tier-II cities as the measures taken by the BRS government increased wealth in the society in even small towns in the State. Bringing popular automobile brands to one place proved convenient for the public, who wish to check luxury brands that were not available locally.

Bank of Baroda, PNB, union Bank, SBI, MG 100 Raam Group, Mahavir Benz, Mahavir Skoda, Automotive KIA, Pride Jeep, Suzuki Rayapudi, Benelli, Royal Enfield, PPS Motors, Volvo, VVC Motors, Citroen Motors, Jawa- Yezdi, Venkataramana Bajaj, Jabishetty Motors, Kakatiya Toyota, Tata Motors and Vajra TVS put up their stalls at the auto show.

Automobile dealers from Hyderabad, Warangal and other parts also put up stalls at the show and arranged test drives for prospective customers. Gift sponsor was Café Niloufer and TV partner was T News. Prizes would be given to those booked vehicles through lucky draws. New models of different motor bikes and cars were launched at the auto show. Mementos were presented to stall organisers.

50th municipal ward councillor Raparthi Sharath, BRS leader Jeevan Kumar, Telangana Today branch manager Rena Ramesh, Deputy manager (Ads) B Shekhar Babu, edition in-charge Venkatappaiah, Namasthe Telangana bureau in-charge M Venu Gopal, circulation in-charge K Rambabu and others were present.