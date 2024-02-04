| Hyderabad Maha Dharna To Be Organised For Phule Statue On February 12

Hyderabad: Maha Dharna to be organised for Phule statue on February 12

Bharat Jagruti President, MLC K Kavitha appealed to the political parties, BC organisations and intellectuals to participate in the dharna to be held at Indira Park in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 February 2024, 07:27 PM

Hyderabad: Bharat Jagruti and United Phule Front will jointly organize a Maha Dharna in Hyderabad on February 12 to press the demand for installing the statue of Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule in the Assembly premises.

Bharat Jagruti President, MLC K Kavitha on Sunday appealed to the political parties, BC organisations and intellectuals to participate in the dharna to be held at Indira Park in Hyderabad.

District-wise round table conferences will also be held jointly by Phule Front and Bharat Jagruthi from February 6 to 10 in order to mount pressure on the government and make it to consider the demand for installing the statue of Phule.

Kavitha will be attending the round table conferences to be organised in the districts.