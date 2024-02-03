| Nursing College 150 Bedded Hospital Will Come Up In Jogipet Health Minister

Nursing college, 150-bedded hospital will come up in Jogipet: Health Minister

The Minister examined government land available close to the Government Polytechnic College near Jogipet on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 February 2024, 04:45 PM

Sangareddy: Health Minister Damodara Raja Narasimha said the State government would set up a 150-bed hospital and a nursing college in Jogipet.

Raja Narasimha said the government would also build a hostel for nursing college students close to the college. The Minister also made a surprise visit to polytechnic college and examined the facilities.

Enquiring about the facilities the college would need, the Minister assured to provide facilities including a compound wall and workshop to the college by granting enough funds.