Nursing college, 150-bedded hospital will come up in Jogipet: Health Minister

Sangareddy: Health Minister Damodara Raja Narasimha said the State government would set up a 150-bed hospital and a nursing college in Jogipet.
The Minister examined government land available close to the Government Polytechnic College near Jogipet on Saturday.
Raja Narasimha said the government would also build a hostel for nursing college students close to the college. The Minister also made a surprise visit to polytechnic college and examined the facilities.
Enquiring about the facilities the college would need, the Minister assured to provide facilities including a compound wall and workshop to the college by granting enough funds.