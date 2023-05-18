TTD releases schedule for Rs 300 special darshan and Arjitha ticket

Kalyanotsavam, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, Unjal Seva, and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva tickets will be released on the 21st of every month.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:58 PM, Thu - 18 May 23

Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has released the Arjitha Seva tickets. From 18 to 20 of every month, devotees can register for the lucky dips Arjitha Sevas, Suprabhatam, Tomala, Archana, and Astadala Pada Padmaradhana. If the devotees get tickets for the dip, then they have to make the payment between 20 and 22 and confirm the tickets.

The special entry darshan Rs 300 tickets will be released on the 24th of every month, while SRIVANI, Angapradakshinam, senior citizens, and physically challenged darshan quota tickets will be released on the 23rd of every month. The accommodation quota in Tirupati will be released on the 25th and in Tirumala on the 26th of every month.