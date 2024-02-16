Tummala inaugurates CII Agri Tech South 2024

On Friday, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao emphasized that the advancement of a State depends greatly on the prosperity of its farmers.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 February 2024, 08:57 PM

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said on Friday that the progress of a State hinged on the prosperity of its farmers and underscored the need for innovations and technologies to directly benefit the farming community.

Despite establishment of universities and colleges for agricultural technology and innovation, true satisfaction can only be achieved when farmers effectively utilize these advancements and experience improved outcomes, he said.

The Minister inaugurated the 4th Edition of CII AGRI TECH South 2024 and AGRI VISION 2024 expo at PJTSAU here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he emphasized on the importance of positioning Telangana as the premier hub for cutting-edge agricultural technology and superior products. He urged CII to organize similar exhibitions and conferences at districts, mandals, and Rythu Vedikas stressing on the need to reach out to farmers directly, according to a press release.