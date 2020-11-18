Tummala rubbishes rumours of his joining BJP

This is the second time the former minister approaches police regarding malicious campaign against him on social media

Khammam: Former minister Tummala Nageswar Rao lodged a complaint with Khammam police seeking action against a few persons allegedly spreading rumours against him in social media.

It might be noted that for the past couple of days, social media posts were shared on Whatsapp and Facebook groups in the district alleging that Nageswar Rao would soon be joining the BJP.

Apparently upset over the development, the former minister met the Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqubal at his camp office here on Wednesday and lodged a complaint naming a few persons responsible for the campaign against him.

Nageswar Rao stated that the social media posts were damaging his personal and political image. Hence, action has to be taken against those responsible for that and stop the malicious campaign against him, he urged.

A statement from the Khammam Police Commissionerate said Additional DCP (Admin) Injarapu Pooja received the complaint and has alerted the Cybercrime wing to probe into the matter.

Later, speaking to the media, Nageswar Rao said the social media campaign about his alleged shifting of political loyalties was aimed to defame him. ‘I never crossed the party line and worked for the growth of the party and Khammam district’, he noted.

He asserted that he has been faithful to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, adding that the campaign against him was also causing damage to the party. Mayor G Papalal and Rythu Vedika district convener Nallamala Venkateshwar Rao accompanied the former minister.

It might be recalled that this was the second time Nageswar Rao approached the police seeking police action against the social media campaigning involving his name. In last December, he lodged a complaint to Khammam police when an audio clip consisting of two person’s conversation about AP capital Amaravati, was attributed to him and spread in social media.

