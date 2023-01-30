Turkish Sufi music and whirling dervishes ensemble will perform at Shilpakala Vedika

Türkiye and Hyderabad have deep historical and cultural ties, and Indian and Turkish people have many similarities.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:11 PM, Mon - 30 January 23

Hyderabad: The Consulate General of the Republic of Türkiye in Hyderabad, and Bajaj Electronics, bring to the people of the city, for the first time, the original Turkish ‘Sema’ and Sufi music, at Shilpakala Vedika, on February 3 by the world-renowned Konya Turkish Sufi music and whirling dervishes ensemble.

Speaking about the event, Orhan Yalman Okan, Consul General Türkiye, stated, “We are delighted that the Sema (choreographies), which is rooted in the Turkish ethos and has a global fan-following, is going to be performed in Hyderabad, along with ethereal Sufi music, and will bring the people of the two nations closer. Türkiye and Hyderabad have deep historical and cultural ties, and Indian and Turkish people have many similarities. One of them is Sufism, which is the mystical dimension of Islam and preaches love, peace, tolerance for all people, and pluralism.”

The Sufi belief is that the universe and everything inside it reflects the features of the creator, and if a human being cleanses his or her ego, they reflect the creator. ‘Sema’ is the ascent to heaven and return to Earth; an idea steeped in Turkish traditions. The Sema symbolises the man’s journey towards reaching the higher creator and then returning as a man who has grown to achieve perfection.

It will be a rare opportunity to witness the whirl that connects one to everything in oneness and the wholesomeness of Turkish Sufi music, with special instruments such as Ney, Kudum, Tanbur, Tef and more, which have spiritual rhythms and sounds that connect the spirit to the higher worlds.

The 13th century poet, mystic, Mevlana Celaleddin Rumi (1207-1273) made an inspired discovery that ‘turning’ is fundamental to existence, right from the protons in our body to giant planets. ‘Sema’ is the turning of the mind towards the truth and elevating it with love, embracing all of creation, by joining the turns of nature everywhere. Sufism encourages music as a way of deepening one’s relationship with the Creator. It is devotional and inspired by the works of Sufi poets.