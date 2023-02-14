TVVP walk-in interviews for 5 specialist doctors on February 17

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:52 PM, Tue - 14 February 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) is inviting applications from qualified doctors to fill-up five Civil Assistant Surgeons (CAS) specialists posts at District Hospital, Medak, Area Hospital in Narsapur and Community Health Centre in Toopran on contract basis till March 31, 2023 or till the actual need ceases, whichever is earlier, the notification said.

The specialisation for the five CAS posts include Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Anaesthesia, Paediatrics, Radiology and MBBS.

Candidates having the qualification of MBBS/PG Degree or Diploma can attend walk-in interviews being conducted from 11 am on February 17 in the chambers of Superintendent, District Headquarters Hospitals, Medak.