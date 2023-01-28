Twin tennis titles for Vivaan at U-12 AITA National Series

Vivaan Mirdha of Rajasthan clinched twin titles in the U-12 boys category at the AITA National Series

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:17 PM, Sat - 28 January 23

Winners and runners-up with their trophies at the AITA National Series tournament

Hyderabad: Vivaan Mirdha of Rajasthan clinched twin titles in the U-12 boys category at the AITA National Series for U-12 boys and girls held at the Ash Tennis Academy, Shamirpet, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Vivaan blanked Arhan Jain of Karnataka 6-0, 6-0 in the singles final. Later in the doubles, he paired with Arhan and defeated Rhunmaan Mahesh and Ronnie Vijaykumar 6-3, 6-4 to emerge champions.

Also Read Showrya clinches AITA National Series U-16 Tennis Tournament

In the girls singles, Karthika Padmakumar of Karnataka crushed Telangana’s Niesha Enja 6-1, 6-1 in the summit clash to win the title.

Results (Finals): U-12: Singles: Boys: Vivaan Mirdha (RJ) bt Arhan Jain (KAR) 6-0, 6-0; Girls: Karthika Padmakumar (KAR) bt Niesha Enja (TS) 6-1, 6-1; Doubles: Boys: Vivaan Mirdha (RJ)/Arhan Jain (KAR) bt Rhunmaan Mahesh (KAR)/Ronnie Vijaykumar (TN) 6-3, 6-4; Girls: Srishti Kiran (KAR)/Neisha Enja (TS) bt Karthika Padmakumar (KAR)/Jensi Kanabar (GJ) 7-5, 1-6, 10-5.