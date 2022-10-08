Showrya clinches AITA National Series U-16 Tennis Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:57 PM, Sat - 8 October 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Showrya Shamala crowned champion in the U-16 boys category of the AITA National Series U-16 Tennis Tournament held at the Ash Tennis Academy, Shamirpet, Hyderabad on Saturday.

He defeated Karnataka’s Gandharv Gourav Kothapalli 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-4 in the summit clash. Meanwhile in the girls doubles category, Telangana pair Rishitha Bokka and Enja Neha downed Krisha Rajesh Kumar Dalal of Gujarat and Abilipsa Mallick of Maharashtra 4-6, 6-2, 10-7 to emerge champions.

Results (Finals): U-16: Boys: Showrya Shamala (TS) bt Gandharv Gourav Kothapalli (KAR) 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-4; Doubles: Kristo Babu (KAR)/Yash Chintan Patel (GUJ) bt Aahil Ayaz (KAR)/Gandharv Gourav Kothapalli (KAR) (2) 7-6(3), 6-2; Girls: Savitha Bhuvaneswaran (TN) bt Parthsarthi Arun Mundhe (MAH) 3-6, 6-4, 6-0; Doubles: Rishitha Bokka (TS)/Enja Neha (TS) (1) bt Krisha Rajesh Kumar Dalal (GUJ)/ Abilipsa Mallick (MAH) 4-6, 6-2, 10-7.