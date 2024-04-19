Twin titles for Akanksha in FNCC Women’s 5 LAC Prize Money Tennis Tournament

Maharashtra tennis player Akanksha Nitture clinched singles and doubles titles in the FNCC All India Women's 5 LAC Prize Money Tennis Tournament at Film Nagar Cultural Centre, Hyderabad on Friday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 April 2024, 11:21 PM

Akanksha Nitture being presented the trophy in presence of badminton player Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, ex-AP cricketer V Chamundeswaranath and Hyderabad CP K Sreenivas Reddy.

In the singles final, Akanksha went head-to-head with Telangana’s Abhaya Vemuri. Akanksha claimed victory by clinching the first set 6-4 and dominating the second set with a score of 6-3, securing her well-deserved triumph. Continuing her hot streak of form, she alongside Yubrani Banarjee of West Bengal rallied from a set down to beat the Bihar duo of Medhavi Singh and Ayushi Singh 4-6, 6-4, 10-4.

Results: Finals: Singles: Akanksha Nitture (6) bt Abhaya Vemuri (TS) 6-4, 6-3; Doubles: Akanksha Nitture (MH) / Yubrani Banarjee (WB) (1) bt Medhavi Singh (BR)/Ayushi Singh (BR) 4-6, 6-4, 10-4.