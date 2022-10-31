| Twin Titles For Dilip At Victorious Tennis Tournament

Twin titles for Dilip at Victorious Tennis Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:19 PM, Mon - 31 October 22

T Dilip defeated T Kiran 6-2 to emerge champion in the men’s section of the Victorious Tennis Tournament at the Victorious Tennis Academy

Hyderabad: T Dilip defeated T Kiran 6-2 to emerge champion in the men’s section of the Victorious Tennis Tournament at the Victorious Tennis Academy, Nagarma, ECIL, on Monday.

In the men’s doubles category, Dilip and T Kiran emerged winners ahead of Raja and Bhavani Raj.

Results:

U-10: Neha Marreddy bt Tanish Ooba 5-2;

U-12: Rishi k bt Manvik 5-3;

U-14: Yona bt G Shourya 5-2;

Men: T Dilip bt T Kiran 6-2;

Men’s Doubles: 1. T Kiran/T Dilip; 2. Raja/Bhavani Raj;

Corporate Men: Srinivas bt LV Mohan 6-4;

Corporate Men’s doubles: Abhishek/Geet bt Srinivas/LV Mohan 6-2.