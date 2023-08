| Man Found Hanging In Agricultural Field In Yadadri Bhongir

Man found hanging in agricultural field in Yadadri-Bhongir

Linganwarigudem of Sansthan Narayanpur mandal in the district on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 AM, Wed - 2 August 23

Representational Image

Yadadri-Bhongir: A man, Mekala Venkatesham (38), was found hanging in an agricultural field in

Linganwarigudem of Sansthan Narayanpur mandal in the district on Wednesday.

Locals found the body around 8 am and alerted the Sansthan Narayanpur police, who have shifted the body to the government hospital at Choutuppal for autopsy.

A case was registered and investigation is on.