Friday, Nov 4, 2022
Home | Sport | Twitter Reacts As Irelands Bowler Josh Little Takes Hat Trick

Twitter reacts as Ireland’s bowler Josh Little takes hat-trick 

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 05:49 PM, Fri - 4 November 22
Twitter reacts as Ireland’s bowler Josh Little takes hat-trick 
Josh Little celebrates his hat-trick against New Zealand.

Hyderabad: Ireland fast bowler Josh Little became the second Irish bowler to claim a hat-trick in the T20 internationals. He achieved the milestone against New Zealand when he claimed the wickets of Kane Williamson, Jimmy Neesham, and Mitchell Santner in the 19th over of the innings.

Curtis Campher from Ireland was the first to claim the hat-trick in the T20I World Cup. Josh Little also became the second bowler to claim a hat-trick in the T20 World Cup after the UAE’s Karthik Meiyappa.

Josh Little claimed 3 wickets and conceded 22 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Despite his heroics, the Irish team lost the game by 35 runs to New Zealand as they failed to chase 186 runs in the Super 12 game.

Batting first, New Zealand made 185 in 20 overs. Skipper Kane Williamson played a crucial knock of 61 off 35 to help his team post a good total of 185 runs on the scoreboard. In reply, Ireland openers – Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie – gave Ireland a good start as they stitched a 68-run partnership for the first wicket. But spinner Mitchell Santner clean bowled Andy Balbirnie in the ninth over to give Kiwis the much-needed break. After that, there was no looking back for the New Zealand team. They kept taking wickets at regular intervals to win the match and make their way into the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to his rare achievement: 

Related News

Latest News