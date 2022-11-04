Twitter reacts as Ireland’s bowler Josh Little takes hat-trick

Josh Little celebrates his hat-trick against New Zealand.

Hyderabad: Ireland fast bowler Josh Little became the second Irish bowler to claim a hat-trick in the T20 internationals. He achieved the milestone against New Zealand when he claimed the wickets of Kane Williamson, Jimmy Neesham, and Mitchell Santner in the 19th over of the innings.

Curtis Campher from Ireland was the first to claim the hat-trick in the T20I World Cup. Josh Little also became the second bowler to claim a hat-trick in the T20 World Cup after the UAE’s Karthik Meiyappa.

Josh Little claimed 3 wickets and conceded 22 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Despite his heroics, the Irish team lost the game by 35 runs to New Zealand as they failed to chase 186 runs in the Super 12 game.

Batting first, New Zealand made 185 in 20 overs. Skipper Kane Williamson played a crucial knock of 61 off 35 to help his team post a good total of 185 runs on the scoreboard. In reply, Ireland openers – Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie – gave Ireland a good start as they stitched a 68-run partnership for the first wicket. But spinner Mitchell Santner clean bowled Andy Balbirnie in the ninth over to give Kiwis the much-needed break. After that, there was no looking back for the New Zealand team. They kept taking wickets at regular intervals to win the match and make their way into the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to his rare achievement:

What a great spell by little

Hat-Trick for Joshua Little 🔥🔥#T20WorldCup #NZvIRE pic.twitter.com/ufqozAyiyx — Kundan Sharma (@KundanS1989) November 4, 2022

Ohhhh Josh Little, you little beauty 🔥🔥

Kane Williamson, Jimmy Nisham and Sentner

hat-trick by this Irish boy #T20WorldCup22 pic.twitter.com/0CConcRWHh — AriF Adnan (@officialarif28) November 4, 2022

Josh Little should be finding himself in a few franchise leagues, he's not bad. A couple of wickets each against England and Australia, and now a hat-trick against New Zealand today. #T20WorldCup — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) November 4, 2022

We are the only team to take more than one men's T20 World Cup hat-trick 🎩#IREvNZ #T20WorldCup #BackingGreen ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/XtDyVH8LHq — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) November 4, 2022

Josh Little………… what a terrific young man he is. Not just a terrific bowler but a brilliant young person. Leading this attack day in day out. Big shout out to @rob_cassell for all the hard work he did with Josh a few years ago and the continued work being undertaken by Eagy. — Niall John O Brien (@niallnobiobrien) November 4, 2022

Moment to savour for Josh Little who announced himself last year at the T20 World Cup to a wider audience. And now, has shown that his good reviews were not misplaced! #Hattrick — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 4, 2022