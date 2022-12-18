Twitter removes “Twitter For iPhone”, “Twitter For Android” labels

While mobile electric crematoriums are common in other states of India, Tamil Nadu will have its first one now.

By IANS Published Date - 04:03 PM, Sun - 18 December 22

Hyderabad: Post Elon Musk’s acquisition, Twitter has been going through numerous changes with Twitter Blue, coloured badges, incorporating mute and block signals, and others. In another such development, the microblogging site has now removed the device label from tweets.

Twitter will no longer show the device a tweet was posted from- be it an iPhone or an Android device or even Twitter Web. The new boss has himself confirmed the news on his Twitter handle.

Responding to a user’s tweet, Musk had last month said that the company will “finally cease adding what device a tweet was made on,” calling the function a “waste of screen space & compute.”

And we will finally stop adding what device a tweet was written on (waste of screen space & compute) below every tweet. Literally no one even knows why we did that … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2022

While previous changes on the micro blogging platform were largely criticized, many users are appreciating this move. Some are even recalling how big brands including Samsung, Huawei and Google, have been caught in the act for advertising their products from their iPhones via the “Twitter for iPhone” label.

“Not sure why this was necessary. I get it doesn’t matter what you’re tweeting from, but I feel like it had more pros than cons. Why remove it if it wasn’t hurting anything, yknow? (sic)” opined a user. “Now you’ll never know I have an iPhone…” said another user.

why are we celebrating removing a feature that tells you who is using the API and third party bots again? to clear up a little load time? https://t.co/lUyBV0ivdV — Cake 🍰💖⚡ @ NISIOISIN'S 20TH (@freusan) December 18, 2022