Two booked for smuggling teak timber in Mancherial

Six logs worth Rs 37,000 were seized from the possession of the two persons

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 February 2024, 06:20 PM

Mancherial: Two persons were booked for allegedly smuggling teak timber in a car at Kamanpelli village in Jannaram mandal on Wednesday night. Six logs worth Rs 37,000 were seized from their possession.

Indanpalli Forest Range Officer Hafeezuddin said that Pavan and Narasimha Chary from Revojipet in Dasturabad mandal of Nirmal district were caught while smuggling the teak timber, following a tip. A case was registered against the two and investigations were taken up.

Deputy Range Officer Thirupathi, Kawal Forest Section Officer Krishna Rao, Forest Beat Officers Balavishal and Srinivas took part in the operation.