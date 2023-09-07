| Two Brothers Shot And Injured By Uncle In Bihars Saran

Two brothers shot and injured by uncle in Bihar’s Saran

One of the victims Rajan Rai sustained a gunshot injury on his stomach and was referred to PMCH Patna, where his condition is said to be critical.

Patna: Two brothers were shot and injured by their uncle in Bihar’s Saran district on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The other victim Shatrughan Rai sustained an injury on his leg and was admitted in Sadar hospital Chapra where his condition is stable.

The victims are sons of former MLA Rampravesh Rai and the accused is their uncle Jayram Rai.

An FIR has been registered in Gaura police station on the statement of victims’ sister Laxmi Devi.

The district police are raiding at several places to arrest the accused.

Laxmi Devi claimed that Rajan Rai was constructing a building at Khainiya Baba Asthan and Jairam Rai was demanding Rs 50,000 extortion. As Rai refused to give the extortion money, the uncle came to the place and opened fire on them using a rifle.

“My two brothers Rajan Rai and Shatrughan Rai were injured in this attack. He (the uncle) had also fired on other brother Anand Rai but he escaped. He (the uncle) was responsible for the murder of my father Rampravesh Rai and now shot my brothers as well.

“My uncle was demanding extortion (Rangdari) to the tune of Rs 50,000 from my brother. He was saying in the past that he would kill Rajan one day. Now, he has shot my brothers. The matter is related to the election as well,” she said.

Following the incident, Jairam Rai is absconding and police are making efforts to arrest him.

