Two commit suicide in separate incidents in Hyderabad

Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: Two persons allegedly hanged themselves in separate cases in the city.

G Ashwini, 27, of Karwan allegedly hanged herself at her house reportedly due to harassment by her husband and in-laws. Ashwini was married to G Vikas three years ago. The family members told the police that for the last few months, Vikas and his parents were harassing Ashwini for money and demanding her to get more dowry from her parents and brothers. Following the harassment, she slipped into depression and ended her life, the family members said in a complaint.

In another case, a painter hanged himself to death after an argument with his wife.

Andiresh Bhandari, 32, a resident of Begum Bazaar and a native of Bihar came home in an inebriated state on Wednesday night and picked up a quarrel with his wife. After the argument, he went inside the room and hanged himself to the ceiling fan. His wife along with neighbours rushed him to Osmania General Hospital where doctors pronounced him brought dead. A case was registered by the police and investigation taken up.

