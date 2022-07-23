Two crest gates of Singur lifted

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:27 PM, Sat - 23 July 22

Sangareddy: As the inflows swelled to 38,953 cusecs at 9 am, the irrigation authorities at the Singur project have lifted the two crest gates of the multipurpose project to let 21,280 cusecs downstream the river course.

Meanwhile, the Hydel Project was also being operated to let 2,570 cusecs of water downstream, taking total outflows to 23,850 cusecs.

The Sigur Project, which was having 29.91TMCft of storage capacity, was filled to the brim as it has been receiving continuous inflows. Since the Manjeera catchment area was receiving copious rains, the project, built at Singur in Pulkal Mandal of Sangareddy district across river Manjeera, is expected to receive the inflows for the next couple of days.

