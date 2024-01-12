Water released from Singur to meet Yasangi needs of farmers in Medak

The officials have started operating the hydropower plant to release 2,667 cusecs of water downstream.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 January 2024, 05:42 PM

Water is being released from Singur project located in Sangareddy district on Friday.

Sangareddy: To meet the irrigation needs of Yasangi in Medak district, the irrigation officials have started releasing Manjeera water from Singur to Ghanpur Anicut. The officials have started operating the hydropower plant to release 2,667 cusecs of water downstream. Junior Engineer Mahipal Reddy has said that they would release 0.35 TMCft of water from the project within the next 36 hours to impound the Ghapur anicut. There were some 40,000 acres of aycut under the Ghanpur project in the Medak district.

The irrigation officials will release the water from the left and right canals of Ghanpur Anicut to meet the needs of farmers in Medak. The Singur multipurpose project had 24.775 TMCft of water against its full capacity of 29.91 TMCft of storage. Meanwhile, the irrigation officials were also releasing 150 cusecs of water from the Singur left canal to meet the Yasangi needs of farmers in the Sangareddy district. The total outflows at the project were put at 3,187 TMCft of water which includes the water released to Mission Bagiratha, HMWS, and others.