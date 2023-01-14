Two-day belly dance workshop with artistes Anna Dimitratou, Sanjana Sharma enthralled learners

Updated On - 04:21 PM, Sat - 14 January 23

Hyderabad: Mumbai saw a two-day belly dance extravaganza as Sanjana Sharma, founder of Belly Dance Habibi School, hosted an intensive training session with Anna Dimitratou from Greece. More than 20 dancers from across Mumbai attended this workshop, which gave them a chance to learn from the professionals and experience the intricacies of the dance form. The students also got a chance to perform with Anna who is a renowned oriental dance choreographer, globally.

Anna Dimitratou taught a module which gave the dancers more knowledge about the foundation of belly dancing, its history and evolution. At the end of the two-day intensive workshop, the batch learned an oriental pop song choreography which they performed at the ‘hafla’.

Anna is trained in contemporary, classical, modern dance as well as Oriental. She is the founder of ‘1st Bollywood Academy in Greece’ and ‘Oriental Expression Awards’. She is also the organiser and artistic director of ‘Bollywood and Multicultural Dance Festival’.

The ‘Belly Dance with Anna’ workshop is hosted by Sanjana Sharma who is a professional celebrity belly dancer. She has earlier trained celebrities like Khushali Kumar, Divya Agarwal, Sana Khan, Bhoomi Trivedi, and Shagun Pannu, among others.