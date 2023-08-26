| Two Day National Level Workshop On Advanced Clean Energy Organised In Hyderabad

04:00 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Hyderabad: Department of EEE, CBIT in collaboration with Sustainability and Energy Practitioners Association (SEPA) organized a two-day national level Workshop on Advanced Clean Energy ‘Sustainable India 2023’.

Dr CV Narasimhulu, Principal, CBIT, N Janaiah, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, TSREDCO, K Siva Rama Prasad, Assistant Director, MSME–Development & Facilitation Office, Kishore Bhuvaragha, Vice President, SEPA, Dr Raguram Arjunan, President, SEPA, and others participated in the inaugural.

Dr. S Sakthivel, FRSC, Scientist’G’ and Head (Centre for Solar Energy Materials), ARCI, explained about the ‘Challenges and Opportunities in Solar Energy, As Research Perspective’ and Tanmoy Duari, CEO, Axitec Energy India Pvt Ltd, discussed about Advanced Solar PV Module Technologies.

Among other events, a panel discussion on Challenges and Opportunities in Solar Industries: An Indian Perspective, was conducted by Dr Raguram Arjunan, President (SEPA), Founder & Managing Director, Cares Renewables – Moderato.

