Two-day workshop begins at SVS Institutions in Hanamkonda

Guest lectures on different topics including entrepreneurship, mental health, sleeping habits, career guidance and communications were held on the campus

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

Two-day workshop begins at SVS Institutions in Hanamkonda

Hanamkonda: Guest lectures on different topics including entrepreneurship, mental health, sleeping habits, career guidance and communications were held on the campus of the SVS Group Institutions at Bheemaram here on Thursday.

SVS Group of Institutions chairman Dr Errabelli Tirumal Rao inaugurated the workshop, while several subject experts delivered talks for the benefit of the engineering, pharmacy and business management students. Speaking on the occasion, Tirumal Rao said the institutions would soon get autonomous status by the UGC. “We are going to organise several workshops, seminars, and conferences in the next three months by the guest faculty and experts in various subjects,” he said.

Vice-Chairperson Dr Errabelli Suvarna called upon the students to become entrepreneurs and help the country grow further. While Dr Prateek Boinpally talked on mental health and steps to be taken to be healthy and active, Dr Errabelli Harshini delivered a talk on sleep and sleep disorders.

Apply Globe organisation representative Rishitha Rao explained opportunities available abroad for students of professional courses. Meanwhile, Director of Skill Stork International School, Errabelli Anoop Rao talked on ‘Innovation, Incubation and Startups’.