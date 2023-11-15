| Two Die In Road Accident In Jagtial 2

Two die in road accident in Jagtial

The incident occured when a car in which the victims were traveling to Karimnagar from Rajaram of Dharmapuri mandal hit a roadside tree.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:15 PM, Wed - 15 November 23

Representational Image.

Jagtial: Two persons died and three others were injured in a road accident near Peddapulivagu in the outskirts of Thippannapet of Jagtial urban mandal on Wednesday.

Bhaskar (35) of Rajaram and Immadi Mahesh (25) of Habsipur of Jagtial rural mandal died on the spot.

The injured persons were shifted to hospital.