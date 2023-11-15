Two die in road accident in Jagtial

The incident occured when a car in which the victims were traveling to Karimnagar from Rajaram of Dharmapuri mandal hit a roadside tree.
Jagtial: Two persons died and three others were injured in a road accident near Peddapulivagu in the outskirts of Thippannapet of Jagtial urban mandal on Wednesday.
The incident occured when a car in which the victims were traveling to Karimnagar from Rajaram of Dharmapuri mandal hit a roadside tree.
Bhaskar (35) of Rajaram and Immadi Mahesh (25) of Habsipur of Jagtial rural mandal died on the spot.
The injured persons were shifted to hospital.