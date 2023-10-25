BSF flag march held in Jagtial

Flagging off the flag march, the Superintendent of Police, Sunpreet Singh informed that flag march was conducted to conduct election in free and fair manner.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Superintendent of Police Sunpreet Singh participating in flag march held in Jagtial on Wednesday.

Jagtial: In the eve of assembly elections, a flag march along with central forces was held in the district headquarters on Wednesday.

Besides 300 district police personnel, two companies of BSF forces (200 personnel) participated in flag march, which started at the old bus stand, concluded at Gunj road by passing through Tahsil Chowk, Tower Circle, Theenkhani, and Khilagadda.

Flagging off the flag march, the Superintendent of Police, Sunpreet Singh informed that flag march was conducted to conduct election in free and fair manner and avert any untoward incidents besides developing safety feeling among the public.

People would be provided an opportunity to utilize their voting freely by following election commission norms. Flag marches would be conducted in other places of the district. Informing that two companies of BSF forces have reached the district, SP informed that six more companies of central forces would come to the district in coming days.

Additional SPs Prabhakar Rao, and Bheem Rao, BSF Assistant Commandants Deepak, Sunil Kumar, DSPs Ravindra Kumar, Venkataswamy and Ravindra Reddy and others participated in the flag march.

Also Read BJP in turmoil in Telangana