Jagitial: Three children drown in a tank

Published: Updated On - 06:09 PM, Sun - 3 April 22

Jagitial: Three children who went for a swim, drowned in a village tank in Thummenala village of Dharmapuri mandal on Sunday.

According to police, Masampalli Sharath (14), Pabbam Navadeep (14) and Golusula Yashwanth (13) went to the village tank located near the government school for swimming on Sunday morning. They got down into the water to swim, but drowned in the tank as they did not know swimming.

Locals who saw the children drowning in the water, tried to rescue them but in vain. Learning about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies with the help of professional swimmers. The bodies were handed over to the respective parents after performing postmortem.

While Sharath was studying Class VI, Navadeep and Yashwanth were pursuing Class IV.

Sharath and Navadeep belonged to Thummenala, while the family of Yashwanth migrated to the village from Dosaram of Nalgonda district two years ago.

