Two drivers killed after container lorry hits tipper lorry in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:10 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

Adilabad: Two drivers were killed and another person sustained injuries when a tipper lorry fell off a bridge after colliding with a container truck at Kupti village in Neradigonda mandal on Saturday.

Neradigonda In-charge Sub-Inspector P Uday Kumar said the victims were Usha Reddy (55), a driver from Borigaon in Echoda and Rajeshwar (45), a driver from Adilabad. The injured person was Ashok of Kupti.

Usha Reddy and Rajeshwar died on the spot after the tipper lorry fell off the bridge due to the impact of the collision with the container truck. They were carrying gravel to Boath from Echoda, while the container truck was heading towards Hyderabad.